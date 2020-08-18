Did Genius Brands International's (NASDAQ:GNUS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 90%?

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shareholders might be rather concerned because the share price has dropped 30% in the last month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 90%.

Given that Genius Brands International didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Genius Brands International grew its revenue by 101% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. The solid 90% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Genius Brands International. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

It's nice to see that Genius Brands International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 90% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 12% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Genius Brands International you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

