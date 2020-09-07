Did G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

G-III Apparel Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO Morris Goldfarb bought US$173k worth of shares at a price of US$5.75 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$11.99. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$354k for 58.95k shares. But insiders sold 4.75k shares worth US$156k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by G-III Apparel Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does G-III Apparel Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. G-III Apparel Group insiders own about US$58m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About G-III Apparel Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded G-III Apparel Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in G-III Apparel Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for G-III Apparel Group you should be aware of, and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

