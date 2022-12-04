How did Fresno State go from 1-4 start to championship? ‘The belief kept growing’

Robert Kuwada
·6 min read

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford pulled off a mind-bending magic trick in his first go-round at his alma mater, taking a football team that went 1-11 before his hire and immediately turning it into a 10-game winner. But that did not compare, he said, to this season and managing a high-talent, high-expectation team through an injury-riddled gut-punch of a 1-4 start and then winning a Mountain West Conference championship.

The Bulldogs pulled that off on Saturday with their eighth win in a row, a 28-16 victory over Boise State at a well-chilled Albertsons Stadium with a stellar defensive effort that included two interceptions by cornerback Cameron Lockridge, a punt return touchdown by Nikko Remigio and two rushing touchdowns from Jordan Mims.

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green keeps the ball in the third quarter of the Mountain West Championship game against Fresno State held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno won 28-16.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green keeps the ball in the third quarter of the Mountain West Championship game against Fresno State held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno won 28-16.

“Really proud of our kids, obviously, and our coaching staff, who have done a great job all year long,” Tedford said. “We’ve come a long way since the first part of the year where a lot of people probably didn’t believe in us, but the kids in the locker room did, the staff did, and nothing more fitting than to end it like we did tonight.

“I’m just really proud of all these guys. I mean, the work that they put in, the commitment that they make on a daily basis, the belief that they have, the perseverance that they’ve shown over the year. It’s so rewarding to see them so happy. They’re still going in the locker room. It has a lot of staying power in there right now. It’s really nice to see them happy.”

Lockridge summed it up more succinctly on the post-championship podium on the field, surrounded by the Bulldogs fans who made the trip to Boise. “They wrote us off, but we didn’t write back,” he said, borrowing a line from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

It definitely will make a lasting impression on the Bulldogs, who won a second Mountain West title in four seasons under Tedford and a fourth since joining the conference in 2012.

Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey and head coach Jeff Tedford accept the Mountain West Conference football championship trophy from outgoing MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson. FOX broadcasater Petros Papadakis emceed the presentation. Fresno State defeated Boise State 28-16 for the Mountain West title on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium.
Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey and head coach Jeff Tedford accept the Mountain West Conference football championship trophy from outgoing MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson. FOX broadcasater Petros Papadakis emceed the presentation. Fresno State defeated Boise State 28-16 for the Mountain West title on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium.

“It was honestly just a rush of emotions in that moment, seeing how happy everybody was after just dealing with adversity and fighting through it,” said safety Evan Williams, who like quarterback Jake Haener missed four games due to injury. “It hit me like a train, I’m not going to lie. Right after the game, I was kind of just in awe of the moment. It was something special and I know it was something special for a lot of our guys, too.”

Boise State safety JL Skinner breaks up a pass to Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper in the second quarter of the Mountain West Championship game held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State safety JL Skinner breaks up a pass to Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper in the second quarter of the Mountain West Championship game held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium.

“That was awesome,” said Haener, as he made his way off the field with the trophy for offensive player of the game. “Just an unbelievable night.”

AN UNPRECEDENTED FEAT AFTER STARTING 1-4

In the championship game era in the Mountain West, which started in 2013, there have been 15 teams that started a season 1-4 and before the Bulldogs this season not one had finished with a winning record.

The average number of wins, just 3.1.

But Fresno State, which clinched a spot in the Dec. 17 Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl against a yet to be determined opponent from the Pac-12, got there by thoroughly dismantling a Boise State offense that had chewed them up with its run game in a 40-20 loss back in October.

The Broncos, who won the Mountain Division with a perfect 8-0 record, generated just 321 yards of offense, their fewest since changing offensive coordinators after four games and going with redshirt freshman Taylen Green at quarterback. Boise State, in decisions that probably will irk its fan base for some time, attempted a season-high 38 passes with Green hitting only 17 while rushing the ball only 30 times. That is nine fewer per game than they averaged during the regular season, and they were averaging a solid 4.9 yards per rush.

Fresno State defensive back Cam Lockridge intercepts a pass that sails over the head of Boise State wide reveiver Billy Bowens in the second half of the Mountain West Championship, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Fresno State defensive back Cam Lockridge intercepts a pass that sails over the head of Boise State wide reveiver Billy Bowens in the second half of the Mountain West Championship, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

But the Bulldogs took away the quarterback run game and made enough plays against the Boise State running backs that they just didn’t have much to go to. The Broncos rushed for 146 yards, but had 55 of it on four plays and averaged just 3.5 yards on their other rushing plays.

“Coming in, we anticipated they were going to run the ball and try to state the fact that they’re better than us in the run game, but we had a plan to stop that,” nickel Morice Norris said. “They had a couple of plays that they ran, but for the most part our defense shut them down.”

DEFENSIVE GAME PLAN, EXECUTION PLAYS LARGE FOR BULLDOGS

How did they do that? Norris just smiled. “All I can say is (defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle) is a wonderful man.”

The Bulldogs defense set up two of their three touchdowns scored by the offense, and there was the 70-yard punt return by Remigio that was their first points coming with 3:54 remaining before halftime.

Haener and the offense, which generated only 245 total yards, scored after both of the interceptions by Lockridge. The first was a 17-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Mims. The second was a 34-yard drive, with Mims scoring from 3 yards out.

Fresno State defensive back Cam Lockridge intercepts the ball during the Mountain West Championship game against Boise State held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno won 28-16.
Fresno State defensive back Cam Lockridge intercepts the ball during the Mountain West Championship game against Boise State held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno won 28-16.

Haener threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Zane Pope in between those scores, extending a streak of games with at least one touchdown pass to 28, a Mountain West Conference record.

That was a 13-play, 87-yard drive, helped along by a roughing the punter personal foul on the Broncos’ Jaylen Clark.

But the defensive plan, and its execution, played large for the Bulldogs, who have a chance now to win 10 games in a season for the fourth time in five seasons not impacted by COVID-19.

“Jake has led our offense, they’ve been so excellent all year and rightfully so, they deserve the attention and stuff,” Williams said. “We understand just our role, to back up one of the best offenses in the country, and when we come into big matchups like these we know the spotlight is going to be on us at some point in the game and we’re going to have to make a play to change the game.

“It’s a testament to our preparation, how hard we work throughout the week. Our defense has stepped up in some big ways this season and stepped up in a big way today.”

And, from 1-4, the Bulldogs are champions, dealing with the outside noise, the disappointment, the injuries.

“I think it’s a little more special because of the way we started,” Tedford said. “While we were disappointed in the beginning, we weren’t discouraged. It’s hard when you go into the fourth quarters of games and you work so hard and you don’t come out with a reward to keep coming back the next day or to still have the same attitude or the same belief, but these kids did.

“Thankfully, we were able to get on a roll here and the belief kept growing. We knew we had a good football team, but we ran into some adversity. It’s not just football. I think one of our jobs as football coaches and as educators is to teach life lessons and I think the adversity that they overcame earlier this year is a life lesson that they can take well into their own lives.”

Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Mike Weir named President Cup captain for 2024 event at Royal Montreal Golf Club

    MONTREAL — The first Canadian to play in a Presidents Cup will become the first Canadian to captain the International team. Mike Weir was announced as International captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup on Wednesday morning at the Bell Centre. After five appearances as a player and three as assistant captain under Trevor Immelman, Nick Price and Ernie Els, Weir will get his shot at captaincy on home soil at the Royal Montreal Golf Club. The International team has only won the event once. The Ameri

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Canadian speed skaters Dubreuil, Maltais win gold at Four Continents Championships

    Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Valerie Maltais skated to gold medals on Friday in Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.462 seconds. Japan's Yuma Murakami, who trained with the Canadian team in Quebec City this past summer, won silver (34.880), while Korea's Jun-Ho Kim (34.978) captured the bronze. Dubreuil won an Olympic silver medal in the men's 1,000m event earlier this year in Beijing. "This first internationa

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Bears place Jackson on injured reserve with foot injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday because of a foot injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bears (3-9) are last in the NFC North with five games remaining. They've dropped five in a row and are coming off a loss to the New York Jets that was particularly painful. Leading receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury that coach Matt Eberflus said Monday requires surgery. The Bears placed h

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,