What did former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett say about Dallas’ chances against Philadelphia?

Prior to the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles football Sunday Night Football game, former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said a few words that most NFL fans thought they’d never hear.

“Fly Eagles Fly,” Garrett said, when predicting the winner of the Sunday night game.

“I never thought I’d say this in my life ... Fly Eagles Fly.”

The coach said he loves his former team, but he still picked with the opponent.

“The Eagles are the most complete team,” he said.

The Eagles (5-0) and Cowboys (4-1) battled for the NFC East lead.