Did You Feel It? Taylor Swift Fans Caused A ‘Swift Quake’ During SoFi Stadium Shows

A study conducted by researchers at Caltech and UCLA has concluded that the 73,000 attendees at Taylor Swift’s Aug. 2023 show at SoFi Stadium created seismic activity.

Her July tour stop at Seattle’s Lumen Field was similarly reported to have resulted in seismic activity the “equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake” last year.

The researchers released their findings in a report that was published on Wednesday. Titled Shake to the Beat: Exploring the Seismic Signals and Stadium Response of Concerts and Music Fans, the academic paper claimed the audience’s movements, as opposed to the music itself, generated “distinct harmonic tremors.”

The Los Angeles Times said the researchers focused specifically on the fifth night of Swift’s six-night run at SoFi Stadium. They installed motion sensors more than five-and-a-half miles from the venue.

The data was then analyzed by looking at graphs tracking wave length frequencies. Naturally, Swift’s biggest hit, Shake It Off, produced the largest local magnitude of 0.851. Love Story also had a significant amplitude.

The scientists compared the Swift shows by also looking at the “concert tremors” caused by other shows at the same venue from Beyoncé, Metallica, and Morgan Wallen.

Swift’s Eras Tour is the highest-grossing music tour of all-time.

