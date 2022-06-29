Did you feel it? Strong earthquake shakes Columbia area again on Wednesday

Yes, it was an earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that a magnitude 3.33 earthquake shook parts of the Midlands just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

The earthquake was centered 3 miles east of Elgin, at 2:43 p.m.

The relatively strong quake comes only about three days after the strongest earthquake in recent activity was recorded in Elgin, a magnitude 3.4 quake.

Most earthquakes don’t cause noticeable damage until they reach a magnitude of 5. Below that people may feel shaking or hear loud booms or other similar noises.

