Did you feel it? Small-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

A small earthquake rattled Northern California on Friday evening when a magnitude 4.2 temblor shook in Butte County.

The quake struck at 6:41 p.m. about 4 miles northeast of Oroville East and 58 miles north of Sacramento.





By 7:30 p.m., more than 300 responses were sent to the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” webpage with some users reporting weak to light shaking in Oroville, Yuba City and some parts of Placer County.