Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles Northern California. Here’s where it was located

A mild earthquake, with an initial magnitude measuring 5.4, rattled parts of Northern California on Thursday afternoon.

The quake, centered in the waters of Lake Almanor in northwestern Plumas County struck at 4:19 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was 28 miles west-southwest of Susanville and 50 miles northeast of Chico. It was felt as far south as Sacramento and Elk Grove.

I'm in Sacramento, and I think we just had an earthquake. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) May 11, 2023

Several aftershocks have been reported, the largest of which registered magnitude of 2.8, according to seismologists.

There were no reports of damage or injuries as of 4:30 p.m.

The area has infrastructure of concern.

A 2019 Sacramento Bee story reported that Magalia Dam, a small century-old structure that’s only 103 feet tall, was declared seismically weak two decades ago, restricting how much water it could hold.

Closer to the epicenter is the dam holding back Lake Almanor, which was highlighted for its cracked spillway in a 2017 Sacramento Bee story. A 2016 annual inspection report compiled by the Division of Safety of Dams noted some “freeze-thaw” damage to the concrete floor, but inspectors said the chute walls were stable and “the structure remains in satisfactory condition for continued use.”

The dam is owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which has been monitoring “surface damage on the floor of the spillway,” according to a spokesperson at the time.

Minor earthquake motion felt at NWS Sacramento. Blinds swaying slightly. #cawx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 11, 2023

