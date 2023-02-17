Did Edmonton soldier deliberately set house on fire? Crown, defence offer closing arguments

·3 min read
An Edmonton soldier is accused of three counts of murder and two counts of arson. Lawyers presented closing arguments during the trial on Feb. 17. (Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada - image credit)
A two-week attempted murder and arson trial wrapped up in Edmonton's Court of King's Bench on Friday morning, with lawyers presenting different accounts of what happened on July 19, 2015.

A 45-year-old Edmonton soldier has been accused of three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson. She has pleaded not guilty.

Because of a publication ban, which protects her children's identities, she cannot be identified.

Crown prosecutors allege the woman intentionally started a fire inside her home while her kids were sleeping — over a custody dispute with her ex-husband.

"She decided to kill herself and the children so he would not have them," Crown prosecutor Dallas Sopko said in closing arguments on Friday.

Defence lawyer Curtis Steeves said the Crown had not proven that beyond a reasonable doubt.

"There are too many gaps in the evidence," he told the judge.

Fantasyland Hotel

Right before the fire, the woman took her children to stay at the Fantasyland Hotel in West Edmonton Mall for two nights.

Sopko said her spending at the mall — more than $1,100 on the hotel bill, plus hundreds of dollars at stores and restaurants — was unusual for a self-proclaimed budgeter who normally took the family on $25 camping trips.

He said a letter, which the accused wrote to a friend on hotel stationery and began with the words, "By the time you get this I will either be in jail or dead," spoke for itself.

The letter was accompanied with $10,000, which the friend later returned.

Court of King's Bench
Sopko portrayed the letter as a suicide note, sent with a "substantial parting gift" withdrawn from her bank accounts shortly before the mall stay.

Steeves said that his client had withdrawn money because she was planning to buy a house and the first line in her letter referred to a planned confrontation with her ex that she believed could have ended in violence.

Both lawyers agreed that the case is circumstantial; there is no direct evidence of the accused starting the fire, nor any eyewitnesses.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in the home's basement and also found two smoke alarms in a bag, along with fire starter and lamp oil.

Children's accounts

The woman's children testified during the trial and both lawyers spoke about inconsistencies between some of their previous statements and those made in court.

"Given the way that both of their evidence changed over time, this court should be extremely skeptical and extremely critical in regarding them," Steeves said.

He said the sons' evidence was unreliable and could have been influenced by their father.

Cort Sloan/CBC
Sopko said children could have forgotten or had inconsistent stories about a traumatic experience that happened more than seven years ago.

He said the sons testified that they did not start the fire and there was no evidence that the fire was accidentally set or set by an arsonist who broke into the house.

Sopko said the woman's evidence defied common sense and was not believable, leading to only one logical inference.

Steeves said there is no evidence tying the removal of the smoke alarms to the fire that night and that his client was honest on the stand.

Justice John Little is expected to deliver his decision on Feb. 24.

