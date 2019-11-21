Did the Eagles' Nelson Agholor get caught on Twitter using a burner account?

Eagles fans have been overly critical of Nelson Agholor this season, and it may have led to the receiver using a burner account on Twitter to defend his name.

If you aren't aware, a burner account is when a public figure (like an athlete) will create a separate, anonymous social media account that seemingly has no connection to them, and is often used to respond to others. Since responding publicly would usually result in more public shaming, some like to respond anonymously through burners.

But, as we've seen with Kevin Durant and former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo, sometimes you get caught. And that may be the case with Agholor.

Speculation about Agholor's potential burner, @efam33, began early Thursday after Eagles fans noticed it was oddly supporting the receiver. Upon further investigation, every tweet from the account had language supporting Agholor.

The responses from the account ranged from criticizing Carson Wentz, supporting former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, and criticizing Eagles fans themselves.

"Maybe it's because Wentz doesn't throw a better ball than Foles, making it harder for us to catch," one tweet said. "Foles threw a better ball," another tweet read.

There is SPECULATION going around that Nelson Agholor POSSIBLY has a burner account (@efam33.)



Every tweet on the account is defending Agholor, and saying the blame of his struggles falls on Wentz. He even uses “us” in many cases.



What do you think?



(H/T @RunThisTowne13) pic.twitter.com/fZfVgwcKeB











— Eagles Nation (5-5) (@PHLEaglesNation) November 21, 2019

Another tweet speculated the receiver no longer wanted to play in Philadelphia.

There's also the name of the account, "efam33." While seemingly random on initial inspection, Agholor's middle name is Efamehule, so the "efam" part of the Twitter handle would make sense.

Adding to the drama of the account, after people started speculating it was Agholor, tweets started to disappear. Eventually, every tweet from the account had disappeared, as well as the likes (the likes were also supportive of Agholor, based on screenshots from Twitter). The liked tweets from the account were critical of GM Howie Roseman and offensive coordinator Mike Groh.

Is @efam33 really Nelson Agholor?

It's impossible to know for sure unless Agholor admits to it. But as others have pointed out, it almost seems too obvious that it's him.

You'd think if Agholor were to create a burner account, he'd make sure it had no ties to his name, so using "efam" doesn't seem like a smart move. There were also a few tweets where the account used words like "us" which seems like a ridiculous slip-up that shouldn't happen.

So either Agholor is the worst burner account operator ever, or this is just some Eagles fan who wanted to stir some drama. After all, the account was created this month, after the receiver's highly-criticized dropped touchdown against the Patriots.

The curious part of this account is the act of deleting all of the tweets once it gained attention. If this was some random Eagles fan, it seems like they'd just keep the tweets up as more people suspected it was Agholor. But everything else leads me to believe this wasn't Agholor, because it'd just be too sloppy.

UDPATE: Agholor claims he had no involvement in the Twitter account.

#Eagles WR Nelson Agholor said that he’s not behind the so-called burner account on Twitter that some have speculated was him. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 21, 2019

Agholor missed Eagles practice for the second straight day on Thursday as he remains in the concussion protocol.