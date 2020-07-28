Did Donald Trump lie about throwing Yankees first pitch?

President Donald Trump announced last week that he would be throwing out the first pitch at the Yankees-Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15, claiming he was invited by team president Randy Levine.

“Randy Levine’s a great friend of mine from the Yankees,” Trump said while speaking from the White House on July 23. “He asked me to throw out the first pitch. And I think I’m doing that on Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium. And I said, ‘How’s the crowd going to be? And, it’s like, ‘You don’t have a crowd. There’s no such thing. It’s gonna be interesting.”

The only problem? The Yankees and White House staff didn't know about the trip, according to The New York Times:

"Mr. Trump had not actually been invited on that day by the Yankees, according to one person with knowledge of Mr. Trump’s schedule. His announcement surprised both Yankees officials and the White House staff. But Mr. Trump had been so annoyed by Dr. Fauci’s turn in the limelight, an official familiar with his reaction said, that he had directed his aides to call Yankees officials and make good on a longtime standing offer from Mr. Levine to throw out an opening pitch. No date was ever finalized."

The New York Times reports that after Trump's surprise announcement, White House staff scrambled to let the Yankees know the president was not available to throw out the first pitch on Aug. 15.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that he decided to cancel his trip to Yankee Stadium.