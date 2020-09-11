How did the Dolphins’ poignant social justice video come about? We asked Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Friday held an unplanned news conference to discuss the team video in which he and several of his players criticized the NFL’s response to systemic oppression and the resulting civil unrest.

▪ Dolphins players, who will refuse to come out of the locker room for the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice And Sing” before Sunday’s game in New England, called upon league executives and team owners — presumably including Stephen Ross — to do more than “fluff and empty gestures” and to use their considerable wealth and political power to enact real change.

When asked if the message was directed at Ross, Flores responded:

“I talked to Steve about the video. He was supportive. It was directed at everyone. I think every individual in this country can do a little bit more. That was the message. To try to misconstrue the message or take it in some other light [is wrong]. We can all do better. We need to do better. What’s happening in this country and around the world, we need change. It’s something we’ve been saying for a long time. The video speaks for itself. From a message standpoint, it’s that we can all do better.”

▪ Flores said the video was player-written and -driven, and he agreed to participate because “they knew where I stand on a lot of these issues.”

“I know Kaleb Thornhill, he’s our direct of player engagement, he oversees the social justice committee. That group of guys had a lot of conversations. Kaleb spearheaded a lot of conversations and he did a really great job as far as opening up those lines of conversations. They wrote a lot of what they thought down on paper and we were able to communicate it. Kaleb played a large role in it. ... It was player driven and they have our full support.”

▪ When asked if the video, which did not include all 53 players (quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa were among those who did not appear), might affect team unity, Flores responded:

“The message is try to create unity, not divide. That was part of why they wanted to do it. I feel like we’re all on the same page. When you’re dealing with 53 guys and 16 practice squad players and coaches and personnel people from different places, you might have different opinions. That’s a good thing, as long as you can talk it out and show respect. One thing I said to the players: Faith without works is dead. We can talk about doing things, but you have to back it up with action. That’s been the message to those guys.”

▪ Flores concluded his news conference by asking reporters to recognize his uncle Darrel Patterson, a former NYC firefighter who lost many friends and colleagues 19 years ago today.