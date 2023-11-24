Did Dolly Parton Score the Biggest Touchdown at Cowboys/Commanders Game? — Watch!

To hear some tell it, Dolly Parton scored the biggest touchdown at the Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.

With the Cowboys leading 20-10 at the half — and on their way to 45-10 routing of the Washington football team — it fell on Dolly to liven things up with a halftime show in which she donned a Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders uniform and sang, “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and then “We Are the Champions” (though the Cowboys are currently second in the NFC East). Watch full video above.

Dolly’s “Red Kittle Kickoff” halftime show was part of a larger campaign that the iconic entertainer is shepherding this holiday season in support of the Salvation Army’s sparkly new red donation kettles that you’ll be seeing here, there and everywhere on sidewalks in the weeks ahead. (Watch a promotional video below.)

I am so proud to have kicked off the giving season with my Red Kettle Kickoff performance! Every dollar you give to @SalvationArmyUS helps your neighbors in need during the holidays and all year long. #RedKettleKickoff pic.twitter.com/cYVqleNsqp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 24, 2023

Parton’s winning performance also came on the same Thanksgiving Day that another 77-year-old music legend, Cher, performed a new single during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage.

What did you think of Dolly’s halftime show?

