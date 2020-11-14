Did DGTL Holdings Inc. (CVE:DGTL) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in DGTL Holdings Inc. (CVE:DGTL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

DGTL Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Belfontaine was the biggest purchase of DGTL Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$0.36. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. John Belfontaine was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

John Belfontaine purchased 488.42k shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$0.23. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that DGTL Holdings insiders own 36% of the company, worth about CA$3.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DGTL Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of DGTL Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DGTL Holdings. Be aware that DGTL Holdings is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those make us uncomfortable...

