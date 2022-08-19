What did DeSantis say about voter fraud in Florida? Watch for yourself

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read

Gov. Ron DeSantis says more than a dozen people voted illegally in Florida, some of whom were convicted of either murder or sexual assault. To applause, he announced Thursday afternoon that they’re now behind bars.

“They did not go through any process, they did not get their rights restored and yet they went ahead and voted anyways,” said DeSantis, who made the announcement following the conclusion of a two-month investigation spearheaded by the governor’s newly-created state agency tasked with investigating election crimes.

READ MORE HERE: DeSantis announces arrests in Florida for voting fraud

In a Broward County Courthouse surrounded by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, DeSantis said 20 people were charged with election fraud and will be facing up to a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison for voting illegally.

The majority of the arrests spanned across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, but he noted that others also were arrested in other parts of the state.

Here’s what else DeSantis had to say regarding the election fraud arrests:

“These folks voted illegally in this case and there’s gonna be other grounds for prosecutions in the future.”

“They are disqualified from voting because they’ve been convicted of either murder or sexual assault, and they do not have the right to vote.”

“They have been disenfranchised under Florida law. An amendment for that passed specifically included people that have been convicted of sexual assault and homicide from being able to have an automatic restoration of their voting rights.”

“That is against the law and now they’re gonna pay the price for it.”

