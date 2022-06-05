What did Depp v Heard teach us? That justice and reality TV are incompatible

Catherine Bennett
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Asked on CBS about losing Depp v Heard, Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, put much of the blame on the courtroom cameras and the brutal atmosphere they generated. “It was like a Roman colosseum.”

Actually, for the squeamish, it was much nicer than that. Those of us watching Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, dismember Heard could claim to be acting in a spirit of sober inquiry and debate, motivated purely by the wish to advance understanding of US legal procedures. For instance, I learned, between gawping at Heard’s ornate plaits and Vasquez’s white costumes, that it’s legal in the state of Virginia for cameras to livestream a celebrity witness offering excruciating testimony about sexual abuse, yards from her alleged assailant.

Another lesson: the arid findings of two UK courts cannot compete, in a US one, with lashings of Technicolor “Darvo” (“deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender”, a common defence tactic in sexual assault and domestic violence trials). And another: it does not conflict with the administration of US justice, in particular the principle that people are equal before the law, if a celebrity witness knows millions of viewers are scrutinising her face and body language while opposition experts speculate on the consequences of her alleged personality disorder.

Did Heard really cry in court or not? Diligent students recalled that her acting coach testified that Heard struggled “acting wise” to produce real tears when performing. On the other hand, non-acting wise – this point seems not to have registered so widely – the coach often saw Heard in real tears.

Now, courtesy of the intensive Heard-Depp course in judicial fairness, we have a good understanding of how such commitment to total courtroom transparency is likely to translate, once online supporters are engaged, into a surge of woman-hating abuse and memes. Of this, Bredehoft said, the jury in this case must have been aware. “They have weekends, they have families, they have social media,” she said.

There was also a 10-day break allowing for further absorption of tribal online feeling before jurors returned to a courtroom besieged by #justiceforJohnny supporters: “How could they not have been influenced?” Bredehoft was duly pilloried for sour grapes, on social media.

In fact, she’d seen it coming. In February, arguing against live broadcasting, Bredehoft prophesied how existing “anti-Amber networks” would use resulting videos. “What they’ll do is take anything that’s unfavourable – a look,” she said. “They’ll take out of context a statement and play it over and over and over and over again.” This is precisely what has happened, as if Heard’s inconsistencies (on charitable donations) were not, without added monstering, enough. Depp’s lawyers, to judge by his fans’ previous efforts during his London libel suit, had more to gain from the harvesting of such material. “Mr Depp believes in transparency,” his lawyer said. The judge, Penney Azcarate, whose sole decision it was to livestream or not, concluded that the public did need more, on this occasion, than old school reporting and illustrations: “I don’t see any good cause not to do it.”

Maybe the resulting festival of misogyny would not have been predictable to any judge unfamiliar with social media, nor with the tendencies of the manosphere, nor with the escalating ambitions of courtroom broadcasters. It’s harder to understand why a judge would not understand the specific risks of live broadcasting a case involving allegations of sexual violence, along with its potentially inhibiting impact on future witnesses. A Stanford Law School lawyer, Professor Michele Dauber, has called Azcarate’s decision “the single worst decision I can think of in the context of intimate partner violence and sexual violence in recent history”.

The deterrent effect on female victims, once reporting a crime doubles as an audition for courtroom broadcasting, is only one way in which compelled public performance actually conflicts with justice.

How is justice served by a courtroom becoming complicit with the values of mass entertainment?

With Depp v Heard considered broadcastable, restraint in other courts can be portrayed, as it mistakenly was by conspiracy-minded elements of the Ghislaine Maxwell audience , as a sinister cover-up. It confers unwarranted influence on editors, on the courtroom broadcasters whose profits soared as their exposure of Heard elicited more online mockery, more clicks, more histrionic tweets depicting the case as a duel.

Court TV: “Do YOU think there is going to be a clear winner in the end??” With the help of Heard, who says she is unable to pay the millions she owes in damages, Court TV doubled its daytime ratings. UK viewers discovered a new and cheaper alternative to Netflix.

When British broadcasters last agitated for televised courtrooms, it was on the then plausible basis that this innovation – as well as providing cheap content – would educate viewers and improve openness. Writing to the prime minister in 2012, representatives of the BBC, ITN and Sky said: “For too long the UK has lagged behind much of the rest of the world on open justice. The time has come for us to catch up.” Before online death threats and abusive TikTok memes, the main admitted risk of court broadcasting was usually its exploitation by certain defendants, such as the mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik. But presciently a spokesman for Victim Support argued that, while the justice system needed to be more transparent, “this does not mean that court cases should become a new form of reality TV”.

Even if the transformation of one celebrity defamation trial, via live streaming, into the sustained, one-sided demonising of its female participant does not amount to a case for restriction, Depp v Heard casts serious doubt on broadcasters’ claims about enhanced confidence and transparency. How is justice served by a courtroom becoming complicit with the values of mass entertainment? If anything, the live-streaming, with the associated character assassination, has added to uncertainty, for many spectators at this circus, about the relative importance of legal argument as opposed to the popularity of the combatants.

As for fairness, is it fair to force civilians, even actor-civilians, to perform for justice? Either way, what a boon for her adversaries that Amber Heard never got the hang of fake crying.

• Catherine Bennett is an Observer columnist

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cameron Young stays hot and shares early lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Just being at the Memorial was a reminder how far Cameron Young has come in the last year. Being part of a six-way tie for the lead Thursday was another reminder how well he is playing. In his first start since challenging at the PGA Championship, Young finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 5-under 67 on rain-softened Muirfield Village. Even with slightly softer greens, the 67 was the highest score to lead after the first round of the Memorial since 2004.

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u

  • Aspiring GM Deidre Donaldson appreciative of CFL's Women in Football program

    GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Raptors start petition to create national gun violence awareness day

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have started a petition to recognize the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada. The petition published on Change.org asks Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour survivors and victims of gun violence. In a release announcing the petition, the Raptors cited a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years, though there are large data ga

  • OG Anuoby is an NBA commodity & the Raptors know it

    Rumours have been swirling recently that OG Anunoby is dissatisfied with his role in Toronto. While we don't know how much truth there is to that, we do know the NBA is paying attention to how the Raptors are constructing their roster. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • Avalanche blank Oilers to take 2-0 lead in WCF: 'We'll go back to the drawing board'

    DENVER — The Edmonton Oilers felt pretty good about Thursday's first period. After getting their doors blown off in the opening 20 minutes of an eventual 8-6 loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference final two nights earlier, the group had managed to weather another ferocious Colorado Avalanche attack that included a long two-man advantage. Heading to the intermission 0-0 represented a victory for the visitors. Two disastrous minutes early in the second undid all those good vibes to send the Oile

  • Sebastian Aho fuelled by anger after playoff disappointment

    Sebastian Aho says the disappointment and anger he's feeling after the Carolina Hurricanes' season ended in a Game 7 loss to the Rangers will fuel his motivation to work harder in the offseason.

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at t

  • How the CEBL is revolutionizing Canadian basketball

    The CEBL is filling an important role in Canada's basketball development pipeline.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.