How did Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance perform against the Los Angeles Rams?

Quarterback Trey Lance started for the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams in a much-anticipated debut.

Lance went 25 for 41 for 188 yards with 44 yards rushing and no touchdowns or interceptions in the Cowboys’ 13-12 loss to the Rams.

NFL Network analyst and former NFL star Steve Smith was critical of Lance’s first-half performance.

“Made some good decisions and then hot potato, he’s never really getting settled in. Three-step drop, he’s only going a step and a half. Not really settling in,” said Smith, “When he has the wide receiver open, he’s overthrowing the guy. So look, this is his rookie season on the field, right? I don’t care how long he’s been in the league. He hasn’t played in the league consistently yet, and it’s showing.”

Lance failed to lead the Cowboys on any touchdown drives in either half but had three scoring drives that ended in field goals. The lack of touchdowns from the Cowboys was especially surprising because the defense had four interceptions against Stetson Bennett.

Lance has played sparingly over the first three seasons of his career since being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers traded Lance before the 2023 season after deciding to move forward with Brock Purdy as their starter. Lance was traded to Dallas for a fourth-round draft pick and was the team’s third-string quarterback last season and didn’t play a snap all season.