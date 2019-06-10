When did your city win its last pro sports championship? Two pro sports cities will feel the championship buzz this week. Toronto and Golden State meet in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, and the Raptors have a chance to clinch the series. Boston and St. Louis will meet in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals on Wednesday. The NBA and NHL seasons will come to an end, and we will have our first two major sports champions of 2019. Then, it will be on to the next World Series and Super Bowl champs. Two of those cities will add to their championship collection. Boston, Oakland and St. Louis have all been there this decade. Toronto's drought extends a little longer. With that, Sporting News looks across the four major professional sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA) and answers the question. When was the last time your city won a pro sports championship?

1 Boston (2018) The Patriots won Super Bowl 53, a defensive struggle that ended with a 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams. That came on the heels of the Red Sox winning the World Series. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will go for No. 7 in 2019. Others: Red Sox (2018), Bruins (2011), Celtics (2008).

2 Oakland (2018) The Warriors won their third NBA championship in four seasons in the 2018 NBA Finals with a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Steph Curry and Kevin Durant led the way. Others: Raiders (1980), Athletics (1989).

3 Washington (2018) D.C. fans finally have another winner after more than a quarter-century wait. The Capitals captured their first Stanley Cup with a five-game victory over the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. Others: Redskins (1991), Wizards (1978), Nationals (None).

4 Philadelphia (2017) The Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, defeated the defending champion Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52 and gave the City of Brotherly Love its first NFL title since 1960. Others: Phillies (2008), 76ers (1983), Flyers (1975)

5 Houston (2017) Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve and Dallas Keuchel led the Astros to a seven-game World Series triumph over the Dodgers. Others: Rockets (1995), Texans (None).

6 Pittsburgh (2017) The Penguins gave the Steel City its fifth Stanley Cup championship and its second in as many seasons with a six-game triumph over the Predators in the Final. Others: Steelers (2008), Pirates (1979).

7 Chicago (2016) The Chicago Cubs broke a drought that extended back to 1908 by beating the Cleveland Indians in seven games in the World Series. Others: Blackhawks (2015), White Sox (2005), Bulls (1998), Bears (1985).

8 Cleveland (2016) The city waited 52 years for a champion, and LeBron James' Cavs finally delivered it, and in historic fashion, no less. They became the first team in NBA Finals history to win the series after trailing three games to one, shocking the mighty Warriors. Others: Browns (1964), Indians (1948).

9 Denver (2015) Super Bowl MVP Von Miller helped Denver beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. Others: Avalanche (2001), Nuggets (none), Rockies (none).

10 Kansas City (2015) The Royals won their first World Series since 1985 by beating the Mets in five games. Catcher Salvador Perez won MVP honors. Others: Chiefs (1969)

11 San Francisco (2014) Madison Bumgarner led the Giants to their third World Series championship in five years by leading San Francisco past Kansas City in seven games. Others: 49ers (1994).

12 San Antonio (2014) Kawhi Leonard won NBA Finals MVP honors, and Tim Duncan and Tony Parker helped lead the Spurs to a 4-1 series win against the Miami Heat.

13 Los Angeles (2014) Stanley Cup Finals MVP Justin Williams helped the Kings win their second Stanley Cup in three years. Los Angeles beat the New York Rangers in five games. Others: Lakers (2010), Dodgers (1988), Chargers (none), Rams (none), Clippers (none).

14 Seattle (2013) Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith led a dominant defensive effort in a 43-8 win against Denver in Super Bowl 48 to give the Seahawks their first Super Bowl championship. Others: SuperSonics (1979), Mariners (none).

15 Miami (2013) LeBron James led the Heat to their second straight NBA championship in a dramatic seven-game series against the Spurs. Others: Marlins (2003), Dolphins (1973), Panthers (none).

16 Baltimore (2012) Ray Lewis and Joe Flacco led the Ravens to a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. It was Baltimore's second Super Bowl championship as the Ravens. Others: Orioles (1983).

17 New York (2011) Eli Manning led the Giants, who in fact play in New Jersey, past the Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI. Others: Yankees (2009), Rangers (1994), Mets (1986), Islanders (1983), Knicks (1973), Jets (1968), Nets (1976, ABA).

18 St. Louis (2011) Spurred on by David Freese's heroics, the Cardinals rallied to beat the Texas Rangers in a seven-game 2011 World Series. Others: Rams (1999), Blues (none).

19 Dallas (2011) NBA Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to their first NBA title against the Miami Heat. Others: Stars (1999), Cowboys (1995), Rangers (none).

20 Milwaukee/Green Bay (2010) Green Bay is close enough to Milwaukee, right? Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. Others: Bucks (1971), Brewers (none).

21 New Orleans (2009) Drew Brees brought the Saints their first championship with a 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Others: Pelicans (none).

22 Detroit (2008) Henrik Zetterberg led the Red Wings past the Penguins in six games in the 2008 Stanley Cup finals. Others: Pistons (2004), Tigers (1984), Lions (1957).

23 Anaheim (2007) Scott Niedermayer earned MVP honors after the Ducks beat Ottawa four games to one in the Stanley Cup finals. Others: Angels (2002).

24 Raleigh (2006) Cam Ward and Rod Brind'Amour led the Hurricanes past the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the 2006 Stanley Cup finals.

25 Indianapolis (2006) Peyton Manning led the Colts to a 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. Others: The Pacers won three ABA titles, the last in 1973, before joining the NBA.

26 Tampa/St. Petersburg (2004) Series MVP Brad Richards and Dave Andreychuk, pictured, led the Lightning to a seven-game triumph over the Calgary Flames in the 2004 Stanley Cup finals. Others: Buccaneers (2002), Rays (none).

27 East Rutherford (2003) The Devils and goaltender Martin Brodeur beat the Anaheim Ducks in seven games to win their third Stanley Cup. The club now plays in Newark, N.J.

28 Phoenix (2001) Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling led the Diamondbacks to a seven-game victory over the New York Yankees in the 2001 World Series. Others: Suns (none), Cardinals (none), Coyotes (none).

29 Atlanta (1995) The Braves beat the Indians in six games in the 1995 World Series behind MVP Tom Glavine. The Hawks last won a NBA championship in 1958, but the franchise was in St. Louis at the time. Others: Falcons (none).

30 Toronto (1993) Joe Carter's walk-off homer in Game 6 clinched the 1993 World Series for the Blue Jays over the Philadelphia Phillies. Others: Maple Leafs (1967), Raptors (none).

31 Montreal (1993) Led by Patrick Roy, the Canadiens won the 1993 Stanley Cup finals against Los Angeles in five games. It's the last time a team from Canada has won the Stanley Cup.

32 Minneapolis/St. Paul (1991) Kirby Puckett and Jack Morris led the Twins past the Braves in the 1991 World Series, which went seven games. Others: Vikings (none), Timberwolves (none), Wild (none).

33 Cincinnati (1990) Barry Larkin, Jose Rijo and the Reds pulled off a 4-0 sweep of the Oakland Athletics in the 1990 World Series. That gave the Reds their fifth World Series championship. Others: Bengals (none).

34 Edmonton (1990) Mark Messier and Craig MacTavish led the Oilers to a 4-1 series win over the Boston Bruins in the 1990 Stanley Cup finals. That closed a decade where Edmonton won five Stanley Cup championships.