What did Christmas in Miami look like in the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s? These old photos show it

Christmas lights and tinsel look better in the sub-tropical sunlight.

Through the years, Miami has celebrated the holiday season with reindeer on snowless rooftops, lights twined around palm trees and sleds parked firmly on green grass.

Downtown Miami was traditionally decorated as a shirt-sleeve version of a winter wonderland, and the competition for best lighting from Hialeah to Miami Shores included plastic snowmen and nativity scenes under the blue skies.

Our Flashback Miami photo album shows you the scenes from Christmases past.