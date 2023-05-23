Did the chicken cross the road, or did it fly? Get to know more about the bird's flight

Chickens, scientifically known as Gallus gallus domesticus, are one of the most widespread and common domesticated animals in the world. In fact, in 2020, the global chicken population reached over 33 billion, with nearly half located in Asia.

But did you that chickens can dream and have better color vision than humans?

And while we all know the tale of the chicken who crossed the road, did you know that it could have flown instead? Here are some fun facts about chickens, including whether chickens can fly?

Can chickens fly?

Yes, chickens can fly but not for long distances. Unlike other birds, chickens are not bred to fly. Most domesticated chickens are bred for food, not flight, according to BBC Wildlife Magazine.

Domesticated chickens descend from red junglefowl of southeast Asia. These birds are only capable of short flights and lift-offs from trees.

Add the fact that chickens are now bred for consumption, it makes sense chickens don't fly far. Modern breeding of chickens is selective toward "fat thighs and large breast muscles," according to BBC Wildlife Magazine. These traits add extra weight to the bird, making it even harder to fly.

The world record for the longest chicken flight is 13 seconds with a distance of over 300 feet.

How long do chickens live?

The lifespan of a chicken varies. The average lifespan of a hen is between six and eight years, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During three to four of those years, the hens will produce eggs.

The oldest living chicken is Peanut from Michigan who was born in 2002 and is 20 years old, according to Guinness World Records.

What do chickens eat?

Chickens are natural foragers, according to Purina Mills. There are many different vegetables, herbs and perennials that can be a part of chickens' meals. According to Purina Mills, they include:

Lettuce, beets, broccoli, carrots, kale, swiss chard, squash, pumpkins and cucumber

Lavender, mint, oregano, parsley, cilantro, thyme and basil

Daylilies, hostas, daisies, roses, coneflowers and ferns

There are some foods, however, that are off-limits and should be avoided for chickens, such as:

Avocado pits and skins

Undercooked or dried beans

Rhubarb

Moldy, rotten foods and very salty foods

