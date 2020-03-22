Did Changing Sentiment Drive OCI International Holdings's (HKG:329) Share Price Down A Worrying 51%?

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term OCI International Holdings Limited (HKG:329) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 51% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 22% in the last year. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 2.0%.

OCI International Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, OCI International Holdings saw its revenue grow by 44% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 21% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:329 Income Statement, March 22nd 2020

A Different Perspective

The total return of 22% received by OCI International Holdings shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -21%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 3.0% per year. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OCI International Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for OCI International Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

