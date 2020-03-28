Did Changing Sentiment Drive Manhattan Resources's (SGX:L02) Share Price Down A Disastrous 96%?

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Manhattan Resources Limited (SGX:L02) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 96%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 62% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 85% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Manhattan Resources

Manhattan Resources isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Manhattan Resources saw its revenue increase by 15% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 49% each year, in the same time period. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SGX:L02 Income Statement March 28th 2020

This free interactive report on Manhattan Resources's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Story continues

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Manhattan Resources shareholders did even worse, losing 62%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 48% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Manhattan Resources you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.