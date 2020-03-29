Did Changing Sentiment Drive Frontera Energy's (TSE:FEC) Share Price Down A Painful 87%?

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Frontera Energy Corporation (TSE:FEC) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 87%. That would be a disturbing experience. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 76% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 72% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Frontera Energy moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Given the healthiness of the dividend payments, we doubt that they've concerned the market. Frontera Energy has maintained its top line over three years, so we doubt that has shareholders worried. A closer look at revenue and profit trends might yield insights.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

TSX:FEC Income Statement March 29th 2020

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Frontera Energy's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Frontera Energy's TSR, which was a 85% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Frontera Energy shareholders are down 73% for the year (even including dividends) , falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 23%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 47% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Frontera Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Frontera Energy (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

