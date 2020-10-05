Did Business Growth Power Profound Medical's (TSE:PRN) Share Price Gain of 143%?

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 143% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Profound Medical wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Profound Medical grew its revenue by 59% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 143% as we previously mentioned. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Profound Medical shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 143% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 18% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Profound Medical (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

