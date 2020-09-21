Did Business Growth Power P.A.M. Transportation Services' (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Gain of 100%?

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) share price has flown 100% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. On top of that, the share price is up 33% in about a quarter.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last three years, P.A.M. Transportation Services failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 31% (annualized).

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It could be that the revenue growth of 6.0% per year is viewed as evidence that P.A.M. Transportation Services is growing. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

P.A.M. Transportation Services shareholders are down 27% for the year, but the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4.8% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for P.A.M. Transportation Services you should know about.

