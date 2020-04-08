Did Business Growth Power Beluga Group's (MCX:BELU) Share Price Gain of 157%?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Beluga Group Public Joint-Stock Company (MCX:BELU) which saw its share price drive 157% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 72% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Beluga Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 21% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

MISX:BELU Past and Future Earnings April 8th 2020

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Beluga Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 153% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 21% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Beluga Group (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on RU exchanges.

