How did Bronny James fare in McDonald's All American Game?

Bronny James reacts after sinking a 3-pointer while LeBron James celebrates.

All eyes were on Bronny James during Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game. That's to be expected when you're the eldest son of LeBron James, the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

On the big stage, Bronny James delivered.

James, whose inclusion in the All-American game sparked some level of debate, was impressive in scoring 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting – all five of his baskets coming from 3-point range, in – in the East's 109-106 win over his West team. LeBron James, who has made no secret he would love to play in the NBA with Bronny some day, was on hand to watch his son, celebrating with every basket.

Where is Bronny James going to college?

James, a four-star prospect, is the only player selected to the McDonald's All American Game that remains uncommitted for the 2023-24 season. Per 247 Sports, James has offers from Memphis, Ohio State and USC, and he's also expressed interest in Oregon.

Where did Bronny James play high school basketball?

The 6-foot-3 James played for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

Why was Bronny James wearing pink shoes?

James stood out on the court with his bright pink sneakers, a stark comparison to his fellow counterparts adorned in Adidas. James, along with JuJu Watkins from Los Angeles' Sierra Canyon and DJ Wagner from New Jersey's Camden High, wore Nike sneakers instead of McDonald's All American sponsored Adidas gear.

James, Watkins and Wagner all signed an NIL (name, image and likeness) deal with Nike back in October. According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, James wore the LeBron 20, Wagner wore the Kobe 6 and Watkins wore the GT Cut 2.

– Cydney Henderson

Who were other notable players in the McDonald's All American Game?

Robert Dillingham, who was not eligible, was the only player in the 247 Sports Composite's top 10 who did not make the roster for the McDonald's All American Game.

Outside of James, perhaps the most well-known players to take the court Tuesday night were Andrej Stojakovic and DJ Wagner. Stojakovic is the son of longtime NBA sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic and has committed to Stanford. Wagner is the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner and grandson of former NBA player Milt Wagner, who helped lead Louisville to the 1986 national title.

All-American Game invitees Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Reed Sheppard all have committed to Kentucky. (Sheppard is the son of former Kentucky players Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard.) Duke was also well-represented with commits Mackenzie Mgbako, Sean Stewart and Jared McCain making the All-American Game rosters.

Tuesday's leading scorer was Isaiah Collier, a USC commit who is the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2023 per the 247 Sports Composite. Collier, though, missed two big free throws late that could have put the West team in front.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's All-American Game: How did Bronny James do?