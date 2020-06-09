Did Brahmins cut off a girl's tongue to thwart COVID-19?

An image of a 16-year-old girl with severed tongue has been going viral on social media platforms with fallacious narrative. It has been alleged that her tongue was severed by the Brahmins to offer as a "sacrifice" at a local Shiv temple to thwart COVID-19 pandemic.

This claim was shared by many people on social media who slammed Brahmins for being superstitious and cruel.

Girl's tongue

But a report in a Hindi newspaper debunks this claim. It quotes the father of the girl who denies that her daughter's tongue was cut off by Brahmins or any human being. According to him, she severed her tongue of her volition to offer it to Lord Shiva. No one forced o even coerced her.

The report also quotes additional superintendent of police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal as saying, "The incident of a 16-year-old girl slashing her tongue is from Bhadaval village in Uttar Pradesh. Following this, the girl was admitted to the government hospital in an unconscious state. Now the girl has recovered and is at her home.".

One Hindi media channel has already covered and changed the facts of the news that the young girl has cut her tongue herself.



I don't think any youngster will do that.



"The girl cut off her tongue. During our investigation, there was no evidence of the girl being asked to chop her tongue off. If such a complaint comes, we will further investigate the matter,” he concludes.