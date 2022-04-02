Did Body Found on Somerton Beach Belong to Cold War Spy?

Megan Palin
·8 min read
Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/South Australia State Records
Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/South Australia State Records

A Cold War spy. A ballet dancer. A disguised blackmarket trader. Perhaps, a sailor.

They’re just some of the theories about the type of work that might have brought an unknown man to Somerton Beach in the South Australian city of Adelaide where his body—dressed in a suit and tie—was found slumped against a seawall on Dec. 1, 1948.

It’s a case that has puzzled investigators and attracted amateur sleuths from around the world for decades and even saw the mystery man’s remains exhumed last year to undergo advanced DNA testing. But the identity of the so-called Somerton Man remains unclear more than 70 years on. No one knows who he was, what he was doing in the area, where he came from, or even how he died. But many intriguing clues were left behind.

The man had a partially-smoked cigarette resting on his collar with no apparent burn mark, his hair was immaculately styled and his double-breasted jacket was pressed. The tags on his clothing had been cut off. His pockets contained chewing gum, a box of matches, a pack of cigarettes, unused train and bus tickets, and an aluminum comb not sold in Australia.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>The Somerton Man was found dressed in a suit and tie and slumped against a seawall. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/South Australia State Records</div>

The Somerton Man was found dressed in a suit and tie and slumped against a seawall.

Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/South Australia State Records

In January 1949, a suitcase was found at Adelaide Railway Station and linked to the man through a spool of thread that matched repair work in his pockets. It contained an odd assortment of items including clothes which also had their labels removed. But still, there was no identification, or anything to help connect the dots as to who the man was.

The clothes were all examined by experts, according to Tamam Shud: The Somerton Man Mystery by Kerry Greenwood. The police called in a tailor, Hugh Possa of Gawler Place, who explained that the careful construction of the coat, with feather-stitching done by machine, was definitely American, as only the U.S. garment industry used a feather-stitching machine, Greenwood wrote.

Several months later, pathology Professor John Burton Cleland found a tiny rolled-up piece of paper hidden deep in the fob pocket of the man’s trousers with the Farsi words “Tamam Shud”—which translates to “it’s finished” or “it is ended”—printed on it.

The torn paper was later traced back to a book of ancient Persian poetry, the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, which had been left in the back seat of a car near where the body was found. Some believe this to be proof he was a spy or double agent that was executed. In the back of that book with the missing page there was an encrypted message which the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Scotland Yard code-crackers have both been unable to decode. It read:

“W [or possibly M] RGOABABDWTBIMPANETP

“MLIABO AIAIQC

“ITTMTSAMSTGAB"

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Clues left in the man’s pockets at suitcase seemed to only further confuse investigators. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/South Australia State Records</div>

Clues left in the man’s pockets at suitcase seemed to only further confuse investigators.

Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/South Australia State Records

A phone number was also scribbled in pencil on the back page of the Somerton Man’s Rubaiyat. It belonged to a local nurse called Teresa Powell or Johnson who was interviewed by police and said she did not know who the unidentified man was before she died in 2007, according to Tamam Shud: The Somerton Man Mystery.

The Somerton Man was well-built, about 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with grey-blue eyes and gingery-brown hair that was greying at the sides, according to authorities. He had what the pathologist referred to as a “fine Britisher face”.

Mr Cleland also noted that: “Many people who find their way to the morgue have toenails which are dirty and unattended to. His were clean.”

Cops Probe Witchcraft Links in Murder of New Jersey Student

There has been some speculation among internet sleuths that the Somerton Man may have been poisoned by a jilted lover. An autopsy found an enlarged spleen and a liver in poor condition but could not determine a cause of death, factors that led to speculation of poisoning, though no trace of any poison was found it also could not be ruled out. Examiners also found that the man had unusually strong calf muscles, a detail that fed the idea that he had ballet training and could have been a professional dancer. Other theories about him include that he was simply an American sailor who traveled to Adelaide to visit a child he had fathered during the war and died of natural causes or that he was a merchant seaman who had overstayed his visit to Australia.

The man’s body was embalmed to give police more time to identify him, and a plaster cast—or death mask—was made of his face, as a physical reminder of who he was before he was laid to rest in an Adelaide cemetery under a headstone reading only “the unknown man”.

The Somerton Man’s body was exhumed last year as part of Operation Persevere, which seeks to put a name to all unidentified remains in South Australia, but forensic experts have still not been able to identify him.

“For more than 70 years people have speculated who this man was and how he died,” Vickie Chapman, then attorney general of South Australia, said in a statement last year.

“It’s a story that has captured the imagination of people across the state, and, indeed, across the world—but I believe that, finally, we may uncover some answers.”

The story of the “unknown man” made headlines across Australia and New Zealand, and his fingerprints and photograph were sent around the world, including to England, America, and English-speaking countries in Africa, his coronial inquest heard. A letter dated January 1949, signed by FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, confirmed the US had found no match for his fingerprints in its files.

“I think the immediate cause of death was heart failure, but I am unable to say what factor caused heart failure,” said Robert Cowan, a government chemical analyst who examined samples taken from the body.

South Australia Police Detective Superintendent Des Bray previously said many theories had been advanced over the years, but “the truth of it is, nobody knows”.

“There was talk about whether he was a Russian spy, whether he was involved in the black market, whether he was a sailor,” he said.

“People did their best in the past, everybody did everything they could to solve the case, but they haven’t been able to.”

Little Sister of Murdered Girl Hunts for Her Killer 25 Years After Horrific Death

Speaking at the grave site ahead of the exhumation last year, Det. Supt Bray said it was “important for everybody to remember the Somerton Man is not just a curiosity, or a mystery to be solved.”

“It’s somebody’s father, son, perhaps grandfather, uncle or brother, and that’s why we're doing this and trying to identify him,” he continued.

“There are people we know that live in Adelaide, they believe they may be related,” he said.

“And they deserve to have a definitive answer.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>The Somerton Man was embalmed so as to give investigators more time to work out who he was.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/South Australia State Records</div>

The Somerton Man was embalmed so as to give investigators more time to work out who he was.

Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/South Australia State Records

Forensic Science SA assistant director Anne Coxon said a range of different DNA techniques would be used, but cautioned that “we may or may not be successful”.

“The fact that the remains have also been embalmed [72 years ago] adds another complication, and that's because the embalming fluid can break down the DNA,” Dr Coxon said ahead of the exhumation.

“At this stage, it’s difficult to put a timeframe on it.

“Even if we do find DNA present, we may not actually find a match. It will depend on who’s on the databases that we’re looking at and what information can be extracted from the comparison that’s made.”

Professor Derek Abbott recently commissioned Canadian virtual reality artist Daniel Voshart to reconstruct what the Somerton Man may have looked like when he was alive.

Professor Abbott, who is a specialist in biomedical engineering at the University of Adelaide, was put in touch with Voshart by Dr Colleen Fitzpatrick, a pioneer in forensic genealogy in the US. Using artificial intelligence software, Voshart combined the physical descriptions of the Somerton Man with the autopsy photos and images of the plaster bust.

The striking images bring to life the face of a man whose name nobody yet knows and whose life and death remains one of Australia’s most compelling mysteries—and an open police investigation.

Uncovering the Somerton man’s true identity has also become somewhat personal for Professor Abbott who has spent years researching the case and believes there could be a family tie.

During the course of his investigations, Professor Abbott met his now-wife Rachel Egan, after sending her a letter to explain why he thought she may be the Somerton man’s granddaughter. After a single dinner dominated by talk of death and DNA, the pair decided to marry and went on to have three children, CNN reports. “Whether he’s related to one of us or not, we’ve kind of adopted him into our family, anyway, because it’s him that has brought us together,” Professor Abbott said.

A portrait of the Somerton man—who the children know as Mr S or Mr Somerton—now hangs above their playroom door.

“His cause of death isn’t really what is of interest anymore. It’s more who was he and can we give him his name back?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two more Star Wars games are coming in April

    If you are a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on these games.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.