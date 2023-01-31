Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 30; jackpot climbs to $653 million

Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The Powerball jackpot will climb —again — to an estimated $653 million after no one won the major prize Monday night.

The top Powerball prize has gone unclaimed since Nov. 19, causing the jackpot to shoot past $500 million in recent weeks. The chances of winning a Powerball jackpot are extremely slim, with odds standing at about 1 in 292.2 million.

LANDING THE BUCKS: Seven things more likely to happen than winning the Powerball or Mega Millions lottery

HOW MUCH WILL A LOTTERY WINNER RECEIVE AFTER TAXES? Jackpot shrinks quite a bit.

Powerball winning numbers: 1/30/23

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, and the Powerball is 5. The Power Play was 2X.

Double Play numbers are 3, 25, 28, 42, 61 and the Powerball is 17.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot Jan. 30, 2023?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot so the prize rose to an estimated $653 million for Wednesday's drawing with a cash value of $350.5 million, according to the Powerball website.

One ticket sold in Fontana, California, matched all five white balls to win $3,987,249.

Wednesday's jackpot will be the eighth-largest Powerball ever and the 13th-largest in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot was last won on Nov. 19 when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million.

What are my chances of winning Powerball?

While many lottery players may be tempted by a gigantic jackpot, it's important to note that the odds of winning Powerball's grand prize are incredibly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

ANOTHER RECORD-BREAKING JACKPOT RECORD? Here's why lottery prizes have grown so large.

GOLDEN STATE: Where's California's $2 billion Powerball lottery winner?

How do I play Powerball?

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. To enter the game, players select (or opt to randomly receive) five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball.

To win the jackpot, you need to match the numbers for all five white balls and the red Powerball.

Aside from the grand prize, depending on how many balls are matched, there are eight additional ways you can win a Powerball prize across the game's non-jackpot tiers.

TEMPTED BY THE JACKPOT? Here's how to play Powerball.

Non-jackpot prizes start at $4 and go up to $1 million. For an extra $1, you can opt into “Powerplay” – which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

The 10X Powerplay is only available when the jackpot is $150 million or less, Powerball notes. The game's second-tier "Match 5" prize is capped at $2 million for the Powerplay.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Powerball can be played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

  • $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California.

  • $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, and, Tennessee.

  • $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina.

  • $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine.

  • $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois.

  • $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan.

  • $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin.

  • $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts.

  • $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland.

  • $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winning numbers for Monday night's $613 million jackpot

