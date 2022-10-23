Did anyone win the $580 million Powerball jackpot? What to know about next drawing

The massive Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, and it has grown by millions.

The $580 million jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one had a winning ticket during the Saturday, Oct. 22, drawing.

There hasn’t been a jackpot winner in 34 drawings since someone in Pennsylvania won the $206.9 million jackpot on Aug. 3, according to a Powerball news release.

But a winner could take the $610 million prize during the next drawing on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10:59 p.m. ET, the 8th largest jackpot prize, according to Powerball.

Although no one won the massive prize, there were still some smaller wins.

Three tickets in New York, South Carolina and Texas scored the $1 million prize by matching five white balls.

Powerball tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales cut-off times vary from state to state.

Drawings happen Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, and the national lottery game costs $2 to play.

This year, there have been four other Powerball jackpot winners.

California and Wisconsin winners split a $632.6 million jackpot win on Jan. 5, while a Connecticut player won the $185.3 million jackpot on Feb. 14. Then an Arizona winner hit the $473.1 million jackpot on April 27, and a player in Vermont won $366.7 million on June 29.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

