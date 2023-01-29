Did anyone win the $572M Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers for Saturday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $572 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing. And, now that the numbers have been released, lottery players are checking their tickets.

No one has won Powerball's top prize since Nov. 19, according to the lottery game, causing the jackpot to grow bigger and bigger in recent months. The chances of winning a Powerball jackpot are extremely slim, with odds standing at about 1 in 292.2 million.

If someone finally wins the jackpot on Saturday, the estimated $572 million would only be distributed if a winner selects an annuity option paid gradually over 29 years. Most jackpot winners opt for the cash option, which was $308.9 million Saturday night, and the final amount taken home depends on state and federal taxes.

Did you buy a lucky ticket for Saturday? Here are the winning numbers.

Powerball winning numbers: 1/28/23

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 2, 18, 23, 27, 47, and the Powerball is 15. The Power Play was 4X.

Double Play numbers are 47, 51, 53, 62, 63, and the Powerball is 16.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot last night, Jan. 28?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

Three tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million. They were purchased in Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania.

One ticket bought in Texas matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and added the Power Play worth $2 million.

Nobody matched all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

What are my chances of winning Powerball?

While many lottery players may be tempted by a gigantic jackpot, it's important to note that the odds of winning Powerball's grand prize are incredibly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

How do I play Powerball?

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. To enter the game, players select (or opt to randomly receive) five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball.

To win the jackpot, you need to match the numbers for all five white balls and the red Powerball.

Aside from the grand prize, depending on how many balls are matched, there are eight additional ways you can win a Powerball prize across the game's non-jackpot tiers.

Non-jackpot prizes start at $4 and go up to $1 million. For an extra $1, you can opt into “Powerplay” – which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

The 10X Powerplay is only available when the jackpot is $150 million or less, Powerball notes. The game's second-tier "Match 5" prize is capped at $2 million for the Powerplay.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Powerball can be played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball jackpot hits $572 million; See winning numbers for Jan. 28