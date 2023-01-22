Did anyone win the $473M Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers for Saturday's drawing

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
It's time for Powerball players to check their tickets.

The lottery game's jackpot climbed to an estimated $473 million, with a cash option of $255.7 million, for Saturday night's drawing.

According to Powerball, no one has won the game's top prize since Nov. 19 – causing the jackpot to grow higher and higher in recent months. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot remain extremely slim, standing at about 1 in 292.2 million.

If someone wins on Saturday, the estimated $473 million would only be distributed if a winner selects an annuity option paid gradually over 29 years. Most jackpot winners opt for the cash option – in a one time, lump sum payment. The final amount taken home depends of federal and state taxes.

Did anyone win the jackpot on Saturday? Here are the winning numbers.

Powerball winning numbers: 1/21/23

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 5, 14, 19, 46, and 64, and the Powerball was 22. The Power Play was 4x.

What are my chances of winning Powerball?

While many lottery players may be tempted by a gigantic jackpot, it's important to note that the odds of winning Powerball's grand prize are incredibly slim.

  • The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

  • The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

How do I play Powerball?

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. To enter the game, players select (or opt to randomly receive) five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball.

To win the jackpot, you need to match the numbers for all five white balls and the red Powerball.

Aside from the grand prize, depending on how many balls are matched, there are eight additional ways you can win a Powerball prize across the game's non-jackpot tiers.

Non-jackpot prizes start at $4 and go up to $1 million. For an extra $1, you can opt into “Powerplay” – which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10. The 10X Powerplay is only available when the jackpot is $150 million or less, Powerball notes. The game's second-tier "Match 5" prize is capped at $2 million for the Powerplay.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Powerball can be played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California.

  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee.

  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina.

  4. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine.

  5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois.

  6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan.

  7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin.

  8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts.

  9. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland.

  10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

Contributing: Emily DeLetter, The Cincinnati Enquirer; Chris Sims, The Indianapolis Star. The Associated Press.

