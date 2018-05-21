When Did American Pharoah Win the Triple Crown?

With Justify winning both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, talks of a possible Triple Crown title are circulating around the horse racing community.

The last Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, broke the 37-year-old curse in 2015. He also won the Breeders' Cup Classic, becoming the first horse to win the Grand Slam. American Pharoah was jockeyed by Victor Espinoza and now stands at stud at Ashford Stud in Kentucky.

The first winner of the title was Sir Barton in 1919. Since then, 11 other horses have won all three races.

Here's a list of all of the past winners: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Wirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew, (1977), Affirmed (1978) and American Pharoah (2015).

James Fitzsimmons is the only trainer to win the Triple Crown more than once, winning with both Gallant Fox and Omaha.

Secretariat holds the record time for each of the three races.