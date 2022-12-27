Did Amazon Make a Typo? This Top-Rated UV Sanitizer Is Just $8 Right Now – 90% Off Its Regular Price

RS Editors
·3 min read
best-uv-sanitizer-deal - Credit: Amazon
best-uv-sanitizer-deal - Credit: Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A lot has been written about the power of UV sanitizers, especially when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting your phone, keys, wallet and small accessories.

But UV sanitizers don’t come cheap and top-rated models can often run into the hundreds of dollars. Fortunately, we spotted a surprise deal that gets you one of the most-popular UV sanitizing devices online for just $7.99.

No, that’s not a typo. Amazon’s surprise sale gets you the HoMedics UV Clean Sanitizer Bag Portable UV Light Sanitizer for just $7.99.

Regularly $79.99+, the deal gets you the HoMedics Portable UV Sanitizer for a whopping 90% off — the sale price is so cheap, we had to double check to make sure it wasn’t a mistake on Amazon’s part (rest assured, we added two to cart and the deal was still live as of this writing).

homedics uv sanitizer bag
homedics uv sanitizer bag

Buy: HoMedics UV Clean Sanitizer Bag Portable UV Light Sanitizer, Fast Germ Sanitizer for Cell Phone, Makeup Tools, Credit Card, Keys, Glasses, Kills 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses, Black $7.99

The HoMedics UV Sanitizer bag is a portable pouch that cleans your phone and everyday carry using powerful UV-C LED technology. Simply unzip the bag and place your items inside; HoMedics says its UV-C light can kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses 10x faster than any other sanitizer in the marketplace.

How fast are we talking about? All you need is one minute to completely sanitize and disinfect your devices, thanks to four UV-C Germicidal LED that completely surround your belongings in the pouch.

HoMedics says the rechargeable LED maintain their efficacy for “thousands of uses,” and using UV light on your accessories is safer than wiping them down with disinfectant cloths or water.

This is a super portable device too, measuring just 4.1 x 3 x 8 inches and weighing less than 14 ounces. We actually take this portable UV sanitizer with us wherever we go, from the office to the hotel room. We like keeping one next to our bed so our phone can disinfect while we sleep.

In addition to your phone and everyday carry, the UV sanitizing pouch can also disinfect glasses, earbuds, jewelry and more. Built-in attachments help “lock” your accessories in place inside the bag, so they don’t roll around during the cleaning process.

Buy: HoMedics UV Clean Sanitizer Bag Portable UV Light Sanitizer, Fast Germ Sanitizer for Cell Phone, Makeup Tools, Credit Card, Keys, Glasses, Kills 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses, Black $7.99

This deal gets you the HoMedics UV-Clean Portable Sanitizer Bag, two attachments, and a one-year warranty. Regularly $79.99+, claim this UV sanitizer deal and get the HoMedics Sanitizer Bag for just $7.99 here. But hurry — we don’t know if this cheap price is a mistake or misprint, so you’ll want to add to cart while the sale is still live. See more details here.

