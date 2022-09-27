What did Aaron Rodgers see on Jumbotron vs. Bucs? He (sort of) clears air on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

OK, Jumbotrongate can end.

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers cleared up — sort of — what he was referencing after Sunday's game when he told Fox broadcaster Tom Rinaldi on the field that he "passed information" on from the Jumbotron.

To recap, Rodgers said "sometimes you see things in the game, sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home.

"I saw something, and I just passed on the information."

Right before that comment, Rodgers made reference to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' failed two-point conversion and delay-of-game penalty, prompting many on social media to believe the Green Bay Packers quarterback had something to do with how the defense covered the attempt.

And everyone wanted to know what exactly was shown on the Jumbotron?

On Tuesday, Rodgers set the record straight, though he didn't reveal what the Jumbotron actually showed.

AJ Hawk, McAfee's co-host, joked with Rodgers whether he's trying "to get someone fired" in the scoreboard operating room.

Rodgers said during the Buccaneers' two-minute drive in which they eventually scored a touchdown before the two-point attempt, he had a quick conversation with head coach Matt LaFleur on the sideline about a couple things. The first was to remind him that the Packers had one timeout left and he could call it if needed.

Rodgers added that he went over to LaFleur about four or five plays later — well before the two-point conversion attempt — to share some information after taking a look at the Jumbotron.

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Who takes over No. 1 spot after losses by Bills, Chiefs?

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

"I did see something on the Jumbotron that I went down and relayed to Matt," Rodgers said Tuesday. "I'm not going to get into exactly what I saw or if it even had a real impact on the play. I think it's kind of inconsequential. I thought I saw something, I relayed to Matt, whether it got relayed to (defensive coordinator) Joe (Barry) or not, I'm not sure."

Story continues

"Either way, it had nothing to do with the two-point conversion. There was not an image of like the Microsoft Surface or anything on there. That would have been pretty funny, though."

Rodgers added "even if you know something is coming and you relay it, you still got to go out and execute. I think that's what Spygate was all about. Stealing signals. You still have to go out and execute the play, and in our case stop them."

The Packers did just that on the two-point conversion attempt as De'Vondre Campbell deflected Tom Brady's pass, preventing the Bucs from tying the game.

Follow Christopher Kuhagen on Twitter at @ckuhagen.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Aaron Rodgers talks Jumbotron comment on The Pat McAfee Show