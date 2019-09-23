Did a young quarterback help or hurt your fantasy chances in Week 3?

I’m old enough to remember when the top quarterbacks in fantasy were the Bradys, the Brees, the Big Bens of the world.

But it’s a new season, and Week 3 will go down as the first time in NFL history when 20 quarterbacks under 26 years old would start a game. The surge of young QBs was impossible to ignore in fantasy.

We know about stars like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Deshaun Watson. We also know about signal-callers like Jacoby Brisett and Teddy Bridgewater hoping to emerge from the shadows of huge names they’re replacing. But I don’t think anyone could have predicted that youngsters like Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen would not only win, but deliver amazing fantasy performances on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We asked the fantasy community what they thought about the young guns going off.

Jones did a little bit of everything in his first start, scoring with his arm and his legs — and, apparently, inadvertently helping this fantasy player, who started the guy Jones was trying to outduel:

Help. Didnt start em but Daniel Jones helped my QB(Winston) keep having to throw it. 💪💪💪 — Alika Launiu (@_Aleekz_) September 22, 2019

Speaking of the Giants rookie QB, anyone checked on Eli?

Story continues

Jackson — just 22 years old — is off to a raucous start to the season. Unfortunately, L-Jax’s prolific passing from the first two weeks came to a halt against the Chiefs, but just when it looked like there was no hope he delivered with his legs ...

Lamar looked like he was going to hurt until that last rushing TD — Matt S (@MattSeg09) September 22, 2019

Allen may have sent a message to Cam Newton, saying, “Hey, take your time healing up, big fella — we’ll be fine,” with his effort in a win over the Cardinals. Allen took the reins of the Panthers offense and delivered 261 passing yards and four touchdowns. If you started Allen — like this guy did — you probably had a good fantasy day:

Never in doubt pic.twitter.com/jDRzZ7OfRS — Jubair Patel (@jpat1987) September 22, 2019

The performance inspired our very own Matt Harmon to find a shot of Allen warming up on the playground from back in the day:

Can't believe this kid grew up to be Kyle Allen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/XZCpZpsUX6 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 22, 2019

While the day was highlighted by the new wave of QBs, one elder statesman left something to be desired. In this case, passing on the brand name for an unknown option probably would have been the way to go:

Nope started the old fart Rodgers won’t make that mistake again! — jordan etherington (@JethyEthy23) September 22, 2019

Did a young quarterback help you win the day, or did they ruin your Week 3 hopes? Let us know in the comments below and hit us up @YahooFantasy.