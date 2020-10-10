What Did 3P Learning's (ASX:3PL) CEO Take Home Last Year?

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Rebekah O’Flaherty who has served as CEO of 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) since 2016. This analysis will also assess whether 3P Learning pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

Comparing 3P Learning Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that 3P Learning Limited has a market capitalization of AU$175m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$882k for the year to June 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$625.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$280m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$522k. Hence, we can conclude that Rebekah O’Flaherty is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Rebekah O’Flaherty directly owns AU$141k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$625k AU$625k 71% Other AU$257k AU$245k 29% Total Compensation AU$882k AU$870k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 76% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 24% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that 3P Learning allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at 3P Learning Limited's Growth Numbers

3P Learning Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 37% a year over the past three years. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has 3P Learning Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 3.5% over three years, some 3P Learning Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

As previously discussed, Rebekah is compensated more than what is normal for CEOs of companies of similar size, and which belong to the same industry. However, we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong, but shareholder returns — over the same period — have been disappointing. Although we'd stop short of calling it inappropriate, we think Rebekah is earning a very handsome sum.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for 3P Learning that you should be aware of before investing.

