Did a 2016 tweet eerily predict the Yankees-Dodgers World Series so far?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hits a grand slam home run during the third inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 776228355 ORIG FILE ID: 2181824389

OK, look: I'm no programmer or anything, but we know people can manipulate things on social media.

So I'm going to take this tweet from 2016 with a large grain of salt: it's from @Hayden_Carlson4, and it says the following: "2024 World Series, Yankees v dodgers, Game 4 Yankees with a blow out."

That would obviously be some Nostradamus-level prediction right there, given what just happened on Tuesday night -- a blowout in Game 4.

So, again: if the person was somehow able to write that tweet, change the date and present it as if it was a prediction, we wouldn't be surprised.

Or ... wow. Here you go:

2024 World Series

Yankees v dodgers

Game 4 Yankees with a blow out — Yahiko (@Hayden_Carlson4) November 3, 2016

More MLB!

Yankees fan who grabbed Mookie Betts' glove has zero shame about his actions

The Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts turned into a hysterical World Series meme

A moronic Yankees fan tried to yank Mookie Betts' glove off during an out in World Series Game 4

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Did a 2016 tweet eerily predict the Yankees-Dodgers World Series so far?