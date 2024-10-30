Did a 2016 tweet eerily predict the Yankees-Dodgers World Series so far?
OK, look: I'm no programmer or anything, but we know people can manipulate things on social media.
So I'm going to take this tweet from 2016 with a large grain of salt: it's from @Hayden_Carlson4, and it says the following: "2024 World Series, Yankees v dodgers, Game 4 Yankees with a blow out."
That would obviously be some Nostradamus-level prediction right there, given what just happened on Tuesday night -- a blowout in Game 4.
So, again: if the person was somehow able to write that tweet, change the date and present it as if it was a prediction, we wouldn't be surprised.
Or ... wow. Here you go:
2024 World Series
Yankees v dodgers
Game 4 Yankees with a blow out
— Yahiko (@Hayden_Carlson4) November 3, 2016
More MLB!
Yankees fan who grabbed Mookie Betts' glove has zero shame about his actions
The Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts turned into a hysterical World Series meme
A moronic Yankees fan tried to yank Mookie Betts' glove off during an out in World Series Game 4
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Did a 2016 tweet eerily predict the Yankees-Dodgers World Series so far?