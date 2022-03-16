DICKIES x LĒO Release Y2K-Inspired Collection

If you can’t get enough of the Y2K resurgence, never fear as early noughties favorite Dickies has partnered with celebrity-approved brand LĒO to present a collection of apparel perfect for recreating those classic 2000s outfits.

Comprised of workwear-inspired jackets and pants as well as ultra-cool dresses and wrap skirts, LĒO transformed the usually hidden decorative logo patch by placing it front and center across the garments in the collaborative collection. The utilitarian-esque pants carry a high-waisted shape for the ultimate fit, while LĒO’s version of Dickies’ workwear jacket can be worn belted with the recognizable logo embroidery patch used as closing as well. Standouts include the asymmetric wrap skirt with the iconic Dickies logo splashed across the front and is innovatively used as closing.

The bubble top is the line’s pièce de résistance as it presents an elevated iteration of the all-too familiar popcorn T-shirt that was popular amongst skaters in the past. The collection also features one of the first dresses made for a Dickies collection, bearing its signature polycotton overall details.

Dickies x LĒO is available on the former brand’s website. Take a look at the collection in the gallery above.