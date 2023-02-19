Dickie Davies, face of World of Sport, dies aged 94

Dickie Davies was a familiar face on TV screens in the 1970s and 1980s - Tributes paid to Dickie Davies, face of ITV's World of Sport - ITV

Dickie Davies, whose death at 94 was announced last night, was not just a giant of British sports broadcasting but, for a lengthy period during the 1970s and 1980s, one of the most recognisable faces in the country.

Most famously the host of ITV’s World of Sport between 1965 and 1985, Davies presented everything from World Cups and Olympic Games to world championship boxing and Wimbledon tennis.

He was featured on This Is Your Life and, as I discovered during what proved to be his last interview almost a year ago to the day, had personal anecdotes on everyone who was anyone in sport, from Muhammad Ali, Brian Clough and Billie Jean King to Sir Alf Ramsey, Sir Bobby Charlton and even Big Daddy.

Yet what most shone through during two wonderful hours in the front-room of his Hampshire home was how much he still loved and cared about sport. That was evident not just from the twinkle in his eye as he recalled interviewing icons like Ali but the deep sadness he still felt – and tears he continued to shed – at the memory of reporting on the horrors of the Munich Massacre at the 1972 Games.

Our meeting coincided with the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and Davies had watched just about every hour that was broadcast from the comfort of his favourite armchair and with the occasional strictly non-alcoholic lager.

It was fitting, too, that the main host for those Games should be the BBC’s Hazel Irvine, who regards Davies as an inspirational early mentor after they worked together during the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

“Ohhhh,” said Davies, almost purring at all the memories of his own stellar career in sports broadcasting. “I loved it. I really did. I’m a lucky boy.”

That sentiment also extended to meeting his future wife Liz in 1960 during a trial at Southern Television. She was a vision mixer at the time and Dickie, who had been working as a purser on RMS Queen Mary – the most celebrated ocean liner of its time – was offered a job as an announcer on £19-a-week.

Davies had previously also met Eamonn Andrews, the first host of World of Sport, on the Queen Mary and, after joining the programme in 1965, was then asked by producer John Bromley to succeed him as the main presenter.

These were very different times and, even despite having one of the best jobs on television, Davies combined his early work on World of Sport with being landlord of the The Globe public house in Andover. He would literally be back serving behind the bar on a Saturday evening after being in London all day working on the show.

British television presenter and sports commentator Richard "Dickie" Davies is pictured behind the bar at a public house pulling pints - Getty Images

Davies was known as Richard Davies early in his career but it was Jimmy Hill who had the idea during a game of golf that he should call himself “Dickie” on television.

“The difference it made was phenomenal,” Davies told me. With his bushy moustache, thick side-burns and magnificently coiffured brown hair – interrupted only by a patch of entirely natural white running through the fringe – his appearance also made him instantly recognisable.

He became perhaps the most versatile sports presenter of all-time.

As well as “crown jewel” events like the Olympic Games and the World Cup, his skills stretched from snooker, speedway and athletics to golf, darts, ten-pin bowling, horse-racing and, famously, wrestling. Davies admitted to me last year that he never regarded wrestling as a sport but, ever the professional, he still made viewers feel like they were tuning into the most exciting event of the weekend.

DIckie Davies with Eric Morecambe - ITV

After leaving ITV in 1989, he was also hugely proud of his work with Eurosport, BBC Radio and Sky Sports, where he hosted two series of programmes with Bobby Charlton and then an interview show – Dickie Davies and Friends – with some of the biggest names in sport “I gave myself to the public. I had some great times. But I always felt that I was fortunate. I was spoilt,” he said.

In retirement, Davies was a regular at Sandford Springs Golf Club where he was the president and, despite open heart surgery in 2018, recovered to maintain his avid passion for sport.

He is survived by his wife Liz – they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last year – and twin sons Dan, a marketing director and Peter, a writer, director and TV editor. Jim Rosenthal, who followed Davies as ITV’s main sports presenter, made the announcement on behalf of the family on Sunday. “With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning,” he wrote. “So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, three Olympic Games and a brilliant career. Dickie was a wonderful friend and colleague.”