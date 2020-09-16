Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Supports First Responders with Food and Monetary Donations

World’s largest barbecue concept donates 7,500 sandwiches to local first responders and raises nearly $100,000 for The Dickey Foundation





Dallas, TX, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For months, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and its guests have been honoring those who keep our communities safe through two ongoing promotions – First Responder Packs and First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cup.

To date, Dickey’s has donated 7,500 sandwiches to first responders in communities the brand serves. Additionally, since July, the Texas-style barbecue brand has sold 613,600 Tribute Big Yellow Cups, raising nearly $100,000 for The Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders.

“It has been a joy to have our communities rally with us to show support for local first responders,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are very proud of the success we’ve seen with our First Responder Packs and Tribute Big Yellow Cup promotions, and we look forward to finishing them up strong in the next few weeks. As we continue to take donations for first responders, we hope to provide more assistance to those fighting the fires and hurricane relief efforts.”

In April, Dickey’s launched First Responder Packs, which encouraged guests to donate bundles of five or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches to first responders. The Dickey Family also pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts.

Following its First Responder Packs, the world’s largest barbecue concept began offering a 32-ounce limited-edition collectible First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cup in July. Dickey’s is donating a portion of the proceeds from every cup sold to its charitable arm, The Dickey Foundation. Dickey’s First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cup promotion will wrap up on Sept. 30.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

