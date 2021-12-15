Dickey’s Adds Its Texas-Twist to the Walking Taco

World’s largest barbecue concept now offering Brisket Chili Walking Taco for a limited time

Brisket Chili Walking Taco

Available now for a limited time

Available now for a limited time

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is putting its one-of-a-kind pitmaster touch onto the newest food craze — the walking taco!

The iconic barbecue brand has combined its fan-favorite Brisket Chili with Fritos® to create the Brisket Chili Walking Taco, a delicious crowd-pleaser that you can’t find anywhere else. This trendy take on the traditional Frito Pie, with Dickey’s smoked brisket chili, will be available through the end of February.

“We’re so excited to put our own spin on the walking taco,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “When you pair Fritos with Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™, you get a unique barbecue experience that you’ll want again and again. It’s also a great break from holiday leftovers. I hope everyone gets a chance to try out this new menu item while it’s available! It’ll be the best walking taco you’ve ever had.”

In addition to the Brisket Chili Walking Taco, barbecue lovers can now order a side of Brisket Chili for a limited time. This menu item will be an opportunity for guests to try the unique Texas-take on the popular comfort food during the colder months of the year.

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s has over 550 locations across the United States and six other countries and is on track to have over 600 locations by the end of 2021.

Story continues

In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Lauren Tweet Dickey's Barbecue Pit 469-594-3723 ltweet@dickeys.com



