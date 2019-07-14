Dickerson may sit out again as Giants face Brewers

Ryan Braun will cap an emotional weekend when he leads the Milwaukee Brewers up against the visiting San Francisco Giants in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

Braun will leave immediately following the game to fly to Southern California, where he plans to attend the funeral for former workout partner Tyler Skaggs, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died on July 1.

The Brewers have given Braun permission to miss Monday's home series opener against Atlanta.

"I'm very thankful that the team is allowing me to do it," he told reporters before Saturday's game. "There are things that happen in life that are far more significant than baseball, and this is one of them."

Braun hung around the ballpark after Friday's series-opening loss to the Giants to watch on television as the Angels honored Skaggs by having all their players wear No. 45 on their jerseys. Even from 2,000 miles away, the California native admitted he was hit hard by the events of the evening, which included two Angels pitchers combining for a no-hitter and everyone laying their jerseys on the mound after the win.

"Whether people are spiritual or religious or whatever it is, that takes your belief to another level," he insisted. "You know he was watching and enjoying it. It was incredible. One of the coolest moments I've ever seen in sports."

Braun has had a roller-coaster of a series against the Giants, but he ended Saturday's 5-4 win on a positive note, racing home from second base on Ben Gamel's walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning.

Earlier in the seesaw affair, Braun grounded into a double play with runners on first and third in the seventh inning with the Brewers trailing 2-1. He also struck out with a runner at third to end the third inning, but sandwiched that failure with a double and a walk.

He reached base on an error before scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

In search of their second straight well-pitched game, the Brewers will turn in the series finale to right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (3-9, 5.40), who has gone 0-6 with a 5.77 ERA in his last eight starts.

Chacin has a winning career record against the Giants, going 9-7 in 22 games (21 starts) with a 3.11 ERA.

He'll be facing a Giants team that once again figures to be without hot-hitting Alex Dickerson, who experienced back spasms in Friday's win and sat out Saturday.

Even with the Giants playing a critical stretch of games that could determine if they are buyers or sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, manager Bruce Bochy assured before Saturday's game that the team would take a conservative approach with the young outfielder who has had a history of back pain.

"We have to monitor his workload, especially this year, with his issues with the back," he explained to reporters. "He needs to be honest with us when he needs (days off)."

Without Dickerson, the Giants were held to four runs Saturday after having scored 63 runs in their previous eight games.

Right-hander Tyler Beede (2-3, 5.64) benefitted from one of the club's offensive eruptions in his last start, a 10-4 win at San Diego last Tuesday. Both his wins this season have come on the road.

Beede has never faced the Brewers.

--Field Level Media