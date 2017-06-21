Dickerson homers in Rays' 6-5 win over Reds

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesus Sucre, left, and relief pitcher Alex Colome celebrate the Rays' 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Corey Dickerson went deep, Alex Cobb threw seven solid innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Dickerson had his 29th multihit game of the season with two hits. He drove in Tampa Bay's first run with a third-inning single, then capped their scoring with his 16th home run in the fourth.

Cobb (6-5) gave up two runs and eight hits while striking out six. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

Joey Votto hit his 20th home and Eugenio Suarez drove in another run off Colome, but the Reds lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

The Reds put together three straight hits in the second inning and again in the third, all with two outs, to take a 2-0 lead off Cobb.

But Cincinnati starter Amir Garrett, who has struggled in four starts since returning from the disabled list, gave up three walks in the third inning. Dickerson drove in a run with his first hit, and Logan Morrison's two-run single put the Rays ahead 3-2.

Jesus Sucre and Dickerson homered in the fourth to push Tampa Bay's lead to 6-2. Sucre's homer was the Rays' 25th in 13 games.

Tucker Barnhart's triple, his third hit of the game, drove in a run for the Reds in the eighth after a double by Devin Mesoraco.

Garrett (3-6) has given up seven home runs and 18 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings his last four starts.

FIRST PITCH AT 103

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by 103-year-old Lt. Cmdr. Jim Downing, who was a gunnery mate on the USS Virginia during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Downing, who was onshore when the attack began, is the second-oldest living survivor of Pearl Harbor.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) will probably make his first start of the season at Washington this weekend if he feels well after a bullpen session in Louisville on Wednesday . ... LHP Brandon Finnegan (left shoulder) is scheduled to make his third rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Louisville.

Rays: SS Tim Beckham, who took a pitch off his left hand Monday night, was out of the starting lineup. ... C Wilson Ramos (right knee surgery) and reliever Brad Boxberger (right flexor strain) could be ready for their season debuts this weekend or early next week.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman (4-3) is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA over his previous five starts. He takes the hill in Wednesday's series finale.

Rays: RHP Erasmo Ramirez (3-2) looks to rebound Wednesday from a four-start stretch where he went 0-2 with a 10.06 ERA. As for the possibility that Ramirez's rotation spot is in jeopardy, manager Kevin Cash said ''I don't think we're there yet.''

---

