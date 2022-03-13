How Dickens’ Pickwick comic serial brought his fans together

Vanessa Thorpe
·4 min read

Charles Dickens’s comic novel The Pickwick Papers, often overlooked today as a lighthearted period piece, was once a matter of very serious concern to thousands of fans across the world, some of whom adopted the personas of their favourite characters and founded appreciation societies.

Now the earliest proof that Mr Pickwick became central to the lives of many fans is to go on display at the Charles Dickens Museum in the novelist’s former London home in April. The Minute Book contains the official club notes of the first known Pickwick club and gives a clear picture of the way the book brought friends together to discuss the plots and debate social issues of the day.

Published in monthly episodes, Dickens’s English story about a group of adventuring companions created a popular sensation and inspired clubs of readers to get together, just as international devotees of the television series Killing Eve or Peaky Blinders join online communities or follow episode blogs today.

“This Minute Book, which we acquired at auction, is now one of the most fascinating items in our huge collection,” said Cindy Sughrue, the curator of the museum, speaking to the Observer before the opening of Picturing Pickwick, an exhibition about the novel and the artists who worked on it. “The first club started up in east London in 1837, while Pickwick Papers was still being serialised, and the book goes up to 1841.”

Many other Pickwick clubs followed, including early groups in both Edinburgh and New Zealand and a few are still in existence today. But James Plater and his friends from Whitechapel, who were aged between 14 and 24 and largely worked in the legal profession as clerks or solicitors, are the first to have left surviving proof of their formalised club status.

“They met in a local pub, although we are not sure which. The book only notes the topics of debate and the verdicts, but it gives a real sense of what was interesting to them,” said Sughrue. “They discussed whether it was ‘beneficial’ for the country to be a republic or a monarchy and they argued about whether Waterloo Bridge or London Bridge was the more attractive. They also all once voted that a tallow chandler working at Paternoster Square, near St Paul’s, was very annoying, but don’t say why.”

The politics of the day were debated, with votes on the slave trade in March 1838 as well as another discussion prompted by Dickens’s own pamphlet about planned legislation to restrict public activities on a Sunday. This parliamentary bill, which was not supported by the club, would have imposed fines for leisure pursuits such as gambling and hunting. It was approved in the House of Commons, but never enacted because the King died the next week and so parliament was dissolved.

“The Pickwick serial went from 500 subscriptions to 40,000 and became a huge success,” said Sughrue. “It shaped public conversation much in the way the most popular Netflix serials today do. Debating clubs inspired by the story popped up in pubs, including in the Sun Tavern near Covent Garden and at The George and Vulture [in the City of London], a pub that appears in the novel.”

Interacting with fans was important to Dickens, Sughrue added, even as the 24-year-old author wrote his new episodes. He wanted to hear readers’ reactions and would then build up any fictional character that had piqued interest.

“As amateur psychologists, we can now guess Dickens loved the reinforcement the clubs gave him. He sent letters to them, some of them for many years.”

In 1837, Dickens wrote to welcome the foundation of the Edinburgh Pickwick Club, exclaiming, “I cannot tell you how much delight it has afforded me to hear of its existence… Mr Pickwick’s heart is among you always.”

Sughrue first came across the Pickwick fan club phenomenon inside the pages of another classic, Little Women. “The March sisters are fans and they decide to set up a Pickwick club and each play a character from the book. As a literary type, Jo is Augustus Snodgrass.”

Louisa May Alcott wrote Little Women in 1868, shortly after Dickens’ second reading tour of America had both begun and ended in nearby Boston.

“It shows you that Pickwick appealed to women as well as men, perhaps because it made fun of the idiocies of men,” said Sughrue.

And women were occasionally the subject of debates at the first Whitechapel club. The Minute Book records a positive vote on the question of whether it is possible to “die of love”. Another vote decided that “Yes, certainly,” “love is blind”.

On the reason that more women than men customarily attended public executions, though, views were less decisive. “We don’t know,” the club members judged.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.