Dick Vitale signs contract extension with ESPN

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) -- ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale has signed a contract extension with the network through the 2019-20 season.

In adding a year to his previous deal, Vitale will be the main analyst on many network games, including during the regular season and for conference championship tournaments.

A basketball Hall of Famer, Vitale also does work for ESPN.com and ESPN Radio. He began with ESPN in its first season, 1979-80.

''ESPN has been my second family. Everyone knows my love for my wife, kids and grandkids, but ESPN has also been a vital part of my life for 38-plus years,'' Vitale said. ''I've met so many beautiful people there who have meant so much to me. I'm beyond thrilled about this new contract - it's pure joy and jubilation for me and my family.''

A former pro and college coach, Vitale, 77 also is known for his charity work, particularly for the V Foundation for Cancer Research