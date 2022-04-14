Dick Vitale says his bloodwork is clear after chemotherapy: 'RING THE BELL'

Dick Vitale's medical saga may finally be over.

The iconic ESPN color commentator announced Thursday that his doctor has given him the go-ahead to "ring the bell" after reviewing his blood work, meaning Vitale has no more signs of cancer and can conclude his chemotherapy treatment.

As he has throughout the ordeal, Vitale profusely thanked his medical team, co-workers, family and all other well-wishers.

Just rec’d GREAT NEWS vs Lymphoma from Dr Brown / he said that after analyzing by bloodwork that I’m clear to RING THE BELL.This is MY @MarchMadnessMBB CHAMPIONSHIP. THANKS to my medical TEAM @SMHCS & Dr Brown @espn STAFF + my family & everyone that has sent me 🙏🙏🙏 & ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HUOEw4hR5b — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

The 82-year-old Vitale's health issues go back to last August, when he had a melanoma removed before being diagnosed with lymphoma in October. The situation was initially though to be much more serious, as he told Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel he had originally been diagnosed with bile duct cancer, a far more serious illness with a low survival rate. Further testing fortunately revealed that to not be the case.

Vitale was cleared to return to the ESPN booth after steroids and six months of chemotherapy, an emotional moment that brought the broadcaster to tears. However, his season was cut short after a case of vocal cord dysplasia, an issue separate from the cancer battle, required surgery and voice rest.

That surgery was a success. Meanwhile, his PET scan came back with no signs of cancer last month, and now his doctor appears to be giving him the all-clear. There seems to be a very good chance Vitale will be back on television this fall, as he strongly hoped.