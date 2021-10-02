Dice Kayek RTW Spring 2022

Dice Kayek’s collection was shot once again captured by filmmaker Marie Schuller, who created a quirky short video mixing mystery, comedy – and four somewhat possessed-seeming models on the hunt for a big-eared, furry beast. (Think postmodern “Alice in Wonderland” à la David Lynch.) The majestic grounds and rooms of an 18th-century French castle, the Château d’Aunoy, set the stage well to display Ece Ege’s whimsical collection.

The look: This season, Ege created a strong lineup of feminine, structural garments primarily in cottons – ­ poplin, organdy and gabardine – embellished with the likes of cut-out butterflies and popping embroidered flowers. Other details include raffia and crystals, and a basket weave. White is a predominant color, as well as hues nodding to flowers, such as deep green, pink and red, along with the brand’s traditional navy and black.

Quote of note: “The idea is very fresh, very [nature-inspired], as we were closed in our homes for one-and-a-half years,” said Ege Ece.

Standout pieces: The high-waisted white dress in cotton coming with a hand-embroidered pink-and-green 3D flower on the front. A long, wafting dress in silk with an orange-and-white floral pattern.

Takeaway: Ege Ece’s sculptural approach to fashion is deftly injected with a lightness in her well-crafted, finely detailed garments.

