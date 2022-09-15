Dibromo Alkane Market will exhibit a value CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Dibromo Alkane: Chemicals to Remain Key Application Sector

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dibromo alkane market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032. Dibromo alkanes find a wide range of application in pharma & chemical manufacturing and also the agrochemical sector. Also, increasing use of dibromo alkanes as common intermediates in the synthesis of organic compounds & medicines is likely to drive market growth further over the coming years.



The dibromo alkane market is not a stand-alone industry; rather, it is dependent on a number of end-use industries. The growth of end-use industries such as pharma, agriculture, and chemicals has a direct impact on the target market's growth. Growth of the chemical industry, as well as an increase in chemical manufacturing activities, has significantly contributed to the increasing demand for dibromo alkanes in recent years.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32392

One of the largest consumers of bromine and its derivatives is the pharmaceutical industry. Bromide is used as a raw material in the pharmaceutical industry to create active pharmaceutical ingredients and products such as analgesics, sedatives, and antihistamines. Rising investments in this space and increase in drug approvals by regulatory bodies are expected to fuel drug manufacturing procedures, positively impacting market growth of dibromo alkane.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market of dibromo alkanes is estimated to reach a value of US$ 687.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

The dibromo methane segment is estimated to expand at 4.6% CAGR through 2032.

Chemicals are estimated to remain a key application segment of dibromo alkanes and evolve at 4.7% CAGR over the decade.

The North American market is anticipated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 37.2 Mn over the next ten years.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32392

Story continues

“Key market participants are investing a fair share of their revenue in research & development. Mergers, acquisitions & collaborations are also being witnessed across this industry,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global dibromo alkane market has been identified as a fragmented space owing to the large number of market players.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Mody Chemi Pharma Limited, Dhruv Chem Industries, Israel Chemicals Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Lanxess AG, Tosoh Corporation, Sontara Organo Industries, Nova International, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co. Ltd, Alfa Aesar (China) Chemical Co. Ltd, Aarnee International Pvt. Ltd, and Central Drug House Private Limited,.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32392

Manufacturers of dibromo alkanes across the world are increasing their output capacities and going global through mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. Major players are devoting a sizable portion of their profits to R&D to bolster their product lines.

Conclusion

The use of dibromo alkane as an intermediate in the manufacturing of dyes, herbicides, pharmaceuticals, and also in various agriculture products are driving market growth.

East Asia is expected to emerge as a key regional market owing to the presence of several end-use industries where the consumption of dibromo alkane is high. South Asia & Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market owing to the high growth potential of chemical and other end-use industries in the region.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32392

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global dibromo alkanes market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, type, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com



